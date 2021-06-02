Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 954,800 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the April 29th total of 664,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

RLGT stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

