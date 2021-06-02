Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 173,799 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 592.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,799 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 2,940.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 2.64. Workhorse Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

