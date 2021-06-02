Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Installed Building Products worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

NYSE IBP opened at $120.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,645.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,696,307.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.