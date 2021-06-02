Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 257.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after buying an additional 800,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after purchasing an additional 555,917 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,145,000 after purchasing an additional 454,483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 439,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,293,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,960,862. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

