Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,922,000 after purchasing an additional 110,782 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,549,000 after acquiring an additional 839,301 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,147,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,876,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,223 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $66.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

FAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

