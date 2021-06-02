Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Short Interest Up 24.5% in May

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the April 29th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 237.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $90,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.41. 3,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,053. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.35%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.