Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/1/2021 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at KGI Securities. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $236.60 to $256.70. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/12/2021 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $269.00 to $288.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $265.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $280.00 to $295.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $242.56 to $256.70. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) Record Performance Overshadowed by Alphabet’s Results” and dated April 28, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

4/28/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $290.00.

4/26/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $292.00 to $302.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Microsoft was given a new $265.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Microsoft was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

MSFT stock opened at $247.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $181.35 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

