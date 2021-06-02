RediShred Capital Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RediShred Capital in a report released on Friday, May 28th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price target on RediShred Capital from C$0.95 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

RediShred Capital stock opened at C$0.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.38 million and a P/E ratio of -24.67. RediShred Capital has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.66.

In other RediShred Capital news, Director James C. Lawley bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,327,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$942,593.82.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

