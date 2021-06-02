Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.23

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.23 and last traded at $67.10, with a volume of 8209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.35.

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regency Centers from $47.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.46.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 17.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

