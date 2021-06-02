Relx (LON:REL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,870.50 ($24.44). Relx shares last traded at GBX 1,847 ($24.13), with a volume of 1,232,559 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on REL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,407 ($31.45) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) target price on Relx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) target price on Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,977 ($25.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,871.99. The firm has a market cap of £35.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.22.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

