Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report issued on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVAH. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $11.86 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

