Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR: DEQ):

5/25/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/12/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €17.80 ($20.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:DEQ traded up €0.33 ($0.39) on Wednesday, hitting €19.75 ($23.24). The company had a trading volume of 97,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €18.61. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -4.74. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 1-year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1-year high of €20.20 ($23.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.