Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cimarex Energy (XEC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC):

5/26/2021 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/26/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

5/25/2021 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

5/25/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/25/2021 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

5/25/2021 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

5/24/2021 – Cimarex Energy was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $60.00 to $80.00.

5/11/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $80.00.

4/28/2021 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/23/2021 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $96.00.

4/22/2021 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

4/20/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Cimarex Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

4/9/2021 – Cimarex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of XEC opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

