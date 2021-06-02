Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after buying an additional 632,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $714,522,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,688,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $442,332,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a PE ratio of -30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

