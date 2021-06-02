Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.23 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

