Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,159,000 after acquiring an additional 178,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PACCAR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,408,000 after acquiring an additional 150,093 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PACCAR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $227,405,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

