Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.26

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 31912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROIC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,201,000 after buying an additional 768,527 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,812,000 after purchasing an additional 502,450 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,641,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,433,000 after acquiring an additional 120,660 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,782,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

