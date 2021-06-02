Reviewing Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) & Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ)

Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Axion Power International has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Axion Power International and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 21.53 -$12.55 million ($0.20) -118.35

Axion Power International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Axion Power International and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Axion Power International and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -41.64% -22.57% -10.57%

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles. It operates in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

