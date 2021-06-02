Reviewing ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) & Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revolve Group and ThredUp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $580.65 million 7.30 $56.79 million $0.70 83.91 ThredUp $186.01 million 11.58 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Revolve Group and ThredUp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 7 10 1 2.67 ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88

Revolve Group currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 23.39%. ThredUp has a consensus price target of $20.86, indicating a potential downside of 8.80%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 12.21% 36.19% 22.20% ThredUp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Revolve Group beats ThredUp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also offers various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

