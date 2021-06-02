RH (RH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RH (NYSE:RH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th. Analysts expect RH to post earnings of $4.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RH to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RH opened at $636.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. RH has a 12-month low of $226.82 and a 12-month high of $733.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.94.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

