Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RHM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €112.11 ($131.90).

ETR:RHM opened at €85.88 ($101.04) on Tuesday. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a one year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €86.39.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

