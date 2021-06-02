Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.39 Million Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Watts Water Technologies worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE:WTS opened at $138.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.22 and a 12 month high of $140.39. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,941,074.73. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $1,478,187.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.