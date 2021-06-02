Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brinker International were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Brinker International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,724 shares of company stock valued at $20,223,698. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,868.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

