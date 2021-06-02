Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 622 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Carter’s were worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

CRI opened at $102.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.81. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

