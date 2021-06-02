Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,042 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Fluor worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fluor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1,858.3% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 392,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 372,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 42.5% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 11.0% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 193,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

