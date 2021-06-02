Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,798 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 72,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $87.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $88.16.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

