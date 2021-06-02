Richard A. Heyman Sells 3,900 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 3,900 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.29. 110,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,963. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.