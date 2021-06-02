Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.61

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$43.61 and last traded at C$43.50, with a volume of 12001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.01.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$297.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$125,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,090,309.54. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 4,400 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.25, for a total transaction of C$185,896.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,227,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$178,619,013.33. Insiders have sold 85,542 shares of company stock worth $3,609,583 in the last ninety days.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

