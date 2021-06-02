Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.38. Approximately 748,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,003,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Strs Ohio raised its position in Rocket Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

