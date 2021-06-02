Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 2.70% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,185,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000.

Get Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DBDR opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.