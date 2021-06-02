Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $449.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $430.01. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $455.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9,045.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.