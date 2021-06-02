Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Trading Down 0.6%

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 25,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.99% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.