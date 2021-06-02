Rotten (ROT) Trading Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Rotten coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $505,401.92 and approximately $1,710.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00082232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.44 or 0.01038366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.15 or 0.09670000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00053035 BTC.

About Rotten

ROT is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 82,640,716 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

