Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cormark upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$133.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.06.

RY stock opened at C$125.85 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$89.11 and a 1-year high of C$126.90. The company has a market cap of C$179.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$118.98.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$677,114.03. Insiders sold a total of 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430 in the last 90 days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

