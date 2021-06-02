Royce & Associates LP Buys 2,000 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.41% of CSW Industrials worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of CSWI opened at $120.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $64.64 and a one year high of $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.94.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $267,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,091.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $955,808 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

