Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 129,485 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,568,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,485 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $101,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.5% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

