Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,894 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $105,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 28.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $461.97 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.09 and a 1-year high of $495.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $458.72.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.43.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

