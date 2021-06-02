Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 578,404 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,419,032 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 578,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of eBay worth $86,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

