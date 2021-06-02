Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,987 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $89,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 23.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $103.97 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $109.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

