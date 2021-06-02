Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Ryerson alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE RYI opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.59. Ryerson has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $35,332.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $224,136.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,359 shares of company stock worth $662,336 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 7.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryerson (RYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.