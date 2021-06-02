Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.88.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of TSE SAP traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$42.05. The company had a trading volume of 575,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,228. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$31.39 and a 12-month high of C$42.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

