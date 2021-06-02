Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the April 29th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BFS stock opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $45.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,397,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $772,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BFS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

