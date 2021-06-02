Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS STGPF opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12. Scentre Group has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Get Scentre Group alerts:

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.