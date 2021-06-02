Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 100 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $166.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $177.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.80.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.29.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.