Securian Asset Management Inc Has $481,000 Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vontier were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,916,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,584,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,394,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,392,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 14.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.