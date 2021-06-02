Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 215,660 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,660 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,204,000 after buying an additional 5,898,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $40,285,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,978,000 after buying an additional 4,155,274 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,998,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,880,000 after buying an additional 1,880,817 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETRN opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

