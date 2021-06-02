Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $5.97 Million in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 424,371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.07 million, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIFI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

