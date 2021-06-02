Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 31,600 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Beyond Meat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after buying an additional 2,276,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,784,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $135.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -103.99 and a beta of 1.63. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.88.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.37.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

