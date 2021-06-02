SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.91 million.
Shares of SelectQuote stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. 2,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,250. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $13,593,139.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,889,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,009,373.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $140,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 533,530 shares of company stock worth $14,184,439. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
