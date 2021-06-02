SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.91 million.

Shares of SelectQuote stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. 2,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,250. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLQT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.75.

In related news, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $13,593,139.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,889,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,009,373.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $140,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 533,530 shares of company stock worth $14,184,439. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

