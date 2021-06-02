Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.54. 11,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 932,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 3.94.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. Research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

